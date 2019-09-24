Man suspected of robbing two banks inside Giant Eagle stores

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for the man it says held up a Fairview Park bank on Tuesday.

It happened at the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle grocery store on Lorain Road at about 11:20 a.m. The FBI said the suspect passed the teller a demand note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a gray, long-sleeved sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath, dark pants, a dark-colored baseball cap, a wig and dark sunglasses. He was also carrying a messenger bag.

According to the FBI, he is associated with a large, older van. It was gold or beige with a dark-colored driver’s door.

Investigators said they believe the same person robbed the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle in Broadview Heights on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Fairview Park police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.