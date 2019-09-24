Lorain football players suspended following fight during Friday’s game

LORAIN, Ohio– The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended players from the Lorain High School football team for leaving the sidelines and running onto the field during Friday’s game against Clarkson Secondary School.

The fight happened after the Titan’s 2-point conversation and prompted officials to end the game early. Lorain City Schools athletic director Bryan Koury said a lot happened in a short time period and tensions were running high.

Lorain City Schools emphasized none of their players were ejected for punching or kicking, but for violating the OHSAA rule on entering the field of play.

“We are proud of our players for showing restraint and not throwing any punches, however, we do not condone players leaving the sidelines for any reason,” Koury said in a news release on Tuesday. “This is something that we will continue to emphasize to our teams, at all leaves, in an effort to insure that this never happens again.”

Lorain will play Scott High School at home on Sept. 27.