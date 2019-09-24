‘I would like to get this thing over with’: Man charged with killing 9 in Akron arson fires says in hearing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – A hearing Tuesday morning for a man who is charged with killing 9 people in arson fires in April 2016 and May 2017 looked to get the cased back on track.

Stanley Ford could face the death penalty if convicted.

However, that could be impacted by what is revealed in a competency evaluation.

He was transferred to a mental health facility in August.

His capital murder trial was delayed for the competency evaluation.

Police said, in April 2016, Ford started a house fire that killed a couple, Lindell Lewis, 66, and Gloria Hart, 65. One man was able to escape that fire.

Then, just over a year later, police said Ford started another house fire down the road, killing a family of seven. The victims are Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 38; Jered Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins, 6; Kyle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and Cameron Huggins, 1.

Ford is returning to the Summit County Jail after his evaluation at the mental health facility.

“I would like to get this thing over with,” Ford told the judge.

“Everybody wants closure,” Judge Christine Croce replied.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 11.

At that time, there is supposed to be evidence from the doctor who provided Ford’s mental health evaluation.

