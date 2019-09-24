Lake County issues warning about deadly mosquito virus

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) wants to remind people to protect themselves from mosquitoes following reports of human cases of Eastern Equine encephalitis (EEE) in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture as reported three cases of EEE in horses.

“This is a serious disease, and the most effective way to prevent your horses from getting EEE is to have the animals vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey.

“It is spread through mosquitoes and can also affect people, so taking steps to manage the mosquito population, such as eliminating standing water, will also help prevent EEE and other vector-borne viruses, like West Nile virus.”

Their tips to prevent mosquitoes you’ve likely heard in the past.

-Remove anything outside that may collect water

-Unclog gutters

-Use repellent when you’re outside

You can call LCGHD at (440)350-2543 with mosquito-related questions.

More on EEE from the CDC here.