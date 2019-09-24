Kenny Chesney to headline Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kenny Chesney will headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2020.

He will be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Gabby Barrett and Tyler Rich.

The concert will be June 20, 2020 at Ohio Stadium.

2020 marks the fifth year Ohio Stadium will open its gates for Buckeye Country Superfest.

More than 55,000 came out for Buckeye Country Superfest 2019, which broke a single day attendance record for the festival.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. here.