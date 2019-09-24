Jason Kipnis undergoes surgery on right hand

CLEVELAND– Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis underwent surgery on his right hand.

He suffered a fracture to his hook of the hamate bone during the Tribe’s game against the Twins on Sept. 15. He posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of his arm in a sling with the caption, “Successful surgery.”

The surgery typically takes four to six weeks of recovery, ending Kipnis’ season early as the Indians continue to battle for a wildcard spot.

This is the last year of his contract with Cleveland and likely the end of his time with the Indians.

“I’m proud of the way I didn’t pack in or give up. I kept competing and refused to be a non-factor this year. I knew it was my last year and I knew this team needed me to step up so I’m happy that I kept at it and turned the season around,” Kipnis told reporters last week. “Became a big part of catching the Twins in the middle of the year and this push at the end.”

