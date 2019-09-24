× Indians activate Jose Ramirez from injured list

CLEVELAND– The Indians activated third baseman Jose Ramirez from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star broke a hamate bone in his right hand during Cleveland’s game against Kansas City on Aug. 24 when he fouled off a pitch. He underwent surgery two days later with an projected recovery time of five to seven weeks.

He’s back in the lineup and batting sixth as the Indians play the White Sox in Chicago Tuesday night.

Ramirez struggled early in the season, but was picking up steam before the injury. He’s batting .254 with 20 home runs and 75 RBIs.

If the hamate bone sounds familiar, it’s because it’s caused problems for the Indians over the last month. Tribe second baseman Jason Kipnis just had surgery on his broken hamate bone, ending his season.

