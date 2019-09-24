I-Team: Video shows drone making delivery to inmate at a Cuyahoga County Jail complex in Euclid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing what happened when investigators say a drone made a delivery into the waiting arms of an inmate at a Cuyahoga County Jail complex in Euclid.

It happened this summer, and the video has just been released to the I-Team.

You see inmates playing a game of cornhole in an exercise yard.

Then you see one inmate looking up to the sky.

He reaches up to catch something and it falls to the ground. He picks it up and covers it with what appears to be a shirt.

A county spokesperson says the contraband dropped into the jail was “tobacco and a cell phone”.

Initially, investigators suspected marijuana.

The county says sheriff’s department investigators have turned the case over to prosecutors for review and criminal charges.