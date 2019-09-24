Fox Recipe Box: Tuscan White Bean Soup

CLEVELAND, Oh — A hearty Tuscan white bean soup is perfect this time of year. Chef Eric Wells from Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make. Chef Wells offers monthly cooking classes and you can click here to learn more.

Tuscan White Bean Vegetable Soup

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus some for drizzling at the table

4 large cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 bay leaf

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cans of cannellini beans

6 cups vegetable stock

2 cups tomato sauce

3 cups stale Italian bread, crust removed and bread torn into pieces

1 small white onion, thinly sliced or finely chopped, for garnish

1 cup grated Parmesan-Reggiano, for garnish

Heat a deep, heavy bottomed pot over moderate heat. Add oil, garlic, onions, carrots, celery and bay to the pot. Season vegetables with salt and pepper and sauté until they begin to soften 5 to 7 minutes.

Add beans, stock and tomato sauce. Bring soup to a boil over medium high heat.

Remove lid and remove the bay leaf. Stir in torn stale bread. When soup is becomes thick and bread is distributed evenly, adjust seasoning and serve the soup in shallow bowls.

Top shallow bowlfuls of soup with thinly sliced or finely chopped raw onion, a drizzle of extra- virgin olive oil and a generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan-Reggiano.