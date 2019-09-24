Florida high school football player brain dead after collapsing during game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida mother said her son is brain dead after collapsing during a high school football game Friday night.

WFTS reports that Jacquez Welch, 17, plays football for Northeast High School in St. Petersburg. During Friday’s game, he went down making a group tackle and never got up.

Paramedics rushed him to a hopsital, where doctors discovered a preexisting undiagnosed brain condition called Arteriovenous Malformation.

They said he was born with the rarae condition, which is an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain. His mother said Monday he has a good heart and the injury has nothing to do with football.

“Quez was a giving person,” said his mother, Marcia Nelson. “He would give to anyone and everyone if he had it. He wanted to do this, and that’s why I’m doing this. I don’t want nobody to be scared to play sports, because they said if he was walking down the street doing nothing, he could have fell out.”

The family planned to take him off life support Monday night.

He is listed as an organ donor, and his family was arranging to have his organs go to seven people.

