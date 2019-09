Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Megan Gallagher as one of Cleveland's Own.

Megan is the Executive Director of Cleveland Hope Exchange.

The group's motto is that when you give hope - you get hope.

Cleveland Hope Exchange holds events that distribute fresh produce, free kids books and provides mobile dentistry.

