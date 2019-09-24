Cleveland police: Man exposed himself while watching recess near school

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the man accused of exposing himself outside a school on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to Stonebrook Montessori School on East Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.

An employee told police she saw a man across the street touching himself with his pants down, according to the police report. When she confronted the suspect, he told her he was just trying to relieve himself.

He stood behind a tree watching recess for about 10 minutes before walking toward St. Clair Avenue, the police report said.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.