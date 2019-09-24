Cleveland churches targeted in string of break-ins

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect in multiple break-ins at churches in the city.

Between September 6 and September 14, officers responded to three calls at two different facilities.

St. Aloysius Parish and School was targeted on the 6th.

According to a police report, the preschool was broken into and some rooms ransacked.

$100 and a laptop were stolen.

On September 8, officers were called to St. Aloysius/St. Joseph.

Officers found that someone had ransacked the preschool and the school director’s office.

On September 14, officers were called back to St. Aloysius Parish and School.

Father Mark Hobson told police the building had been broken into four times in the past week.

Police say nothing was missing, but the building was again ransacked.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect.

If you can identify the suspect, police would like you to call them at (216)623-5000.