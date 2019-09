× Car crash causing delays on I-77 north at Fleet Ave.

CLEVELAND-A crash on I-77 north in Cleveland is causing delays Tuesday afternoon.

ODOT says the right two lanes are closed at Fleet Ave. because of the accident.

Traffic is stop and go from Harvard Ave.

Details of the crash have not been released, but a photo from the scene shows at least two damaged vehicles.

