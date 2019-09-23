Woman bites camel to save herself after freak encounter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROSSE TETE, La.-- A woman bit a camel to save herself after the 600-pound animal sat on her.

The woman and her husband stopped at the Tiger Truck Stop in South Louisiana, where Casper the camel is the main attraction.

According to the manager, the couple was chasing their dog and throwing treats. One treat went through the fence and the dog went for it so the couple grabbed for the dog. That spooked the camel.

"And camel's are going to naturally are gonna sit down. Well, when he sat down, she was underneath him. I might feel kinda funny saying this on TV, but she actually bit him in his private area, that's about a nice is I can put it," said Pamela Bossier, the manager.

The couple was cited for trespassing and not having the dog leashed.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The camel was not injured.