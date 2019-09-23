× Wellness Fest Cleveland comes to Beachwood

Wellness Fest Cleveland is an event that truly focuses on what’s good for the mind, body and soul. Join us for a day of healthy food and fun events that everyone will enjoy. The Vegan Flea Market will be there as well with over 20 vegan vendors along the street.

Some of the Pinecrest wellness merchants will be offering specialty classes that you can sign up for like yoga in the park and other wellness classes. Buy tickets here! Free to Walk Around $15 Wellness Goodie Bag (Over $100 in Pinecrest Deals) $20 Wellness Goodie Bag + Yoga Class $20 Wellness Goodie Bag + Orangetheory Class $20 Wellness Goodie Bag (Day Of / Door Price)

Stop by to learn more from Cleveland Clinic experts about how to improve your health and well-being and enjoy family-friendly activities from the following areas:

· Nutrition

· Wellness & Integrative Medicine

· Culinary Medicine

· Chair Massages

· Hands-Only CPR

· Cleveland Clinic Children’s

· Blood Pressure Screenings

· Ambulance Tours