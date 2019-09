DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — The Wayne County sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, Amelia Oxley, who goes by the name Nikki, left her home near Doylestown during the night. Authorities say the teen left without permission.

Anyone who may know Nikki’s whereabouts is asked to please call 330-264-3333.