‘Thank you very much for the support’: Cookie Carrasco issues thank you as thousands are raised for St. Jude

Posted 10:24 am, September 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they had much to celebrate in their last homestand of the regular season.

Carlos Carrasco made his longest relief appearance since his midseason cancer diagnosis at Sunday’s game.

On Instagram, he posted a thank you to fans.

“I stand for Cookie has been unbelievable. Thank you very much for your support.”

Carrasco announced at the beginning of September he was going to help raise funds for St. Jude with “Punchout Cancer with Cookie.”

Indians players pledged donations for home runs and strike outs.

Since then, it is estimated they have raised more than $34,000.

More information here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.