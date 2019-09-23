‘Thank you very much for the support’: Cookie Carrasco issues thank you as thousands are raised for St. Jude

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they had much to celebrate in their last homestand of the regular season.

Carlos Carrasco made his longest relief appearance since his midseason cancer diagnosis at Sunday’s game.

On Instagram, he posted a thank you to fans.

“I stand for Cookie has been unbelievable. Thank you very much for your support.”

Carrasco announced at the beginning of September he was going to help raise funds for St. Jude with “Punchout Cancer with Cookie.”

Indians players pledged donations for home runs and strike outs.

Since then, it is estimated they have raised more than $34,000.

More information here.