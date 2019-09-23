TasteCLE brings Wine Festival to Pinecrest
Join us for the first ever Pinecrest Wine Festival! Taste your way through Central Park and down Park Avenue and choose from 100+ different wines along with craft beer and spirit options.
TICKET PRICE INCLUDES
12 – Wine and/or Beer Samples (Wine 2oz / Beer 5oz)
2 – Spirit Samples
1 – Food Item from Pinstripes
1 – Souvenir Glass
$40 – Early Bird (First 200 Tickets)
$45 – General Admission (Through Sept 22)
$50 – Late Registration (Sept 23 to Sept 28)
(Group Rates Available – contact us at info@tastecleveland.net)
In addition to the extensive selection of wine, guests can enjoy a variety of craft beer options from brands like Saucy Brew Works and Royal Docks Brewing Co., along with some select spirit brands like Suavecito.
For a full list of participating vendors, visit PinecrestWineFestival.com.
Each ticket also includes a special food sample from Pinstripes – stop inside for dinner and enjoy an incredible menu of Italian/American cuisine served from their scratch kitchen.
The Pinecrest district is also full of a diverse selection of other chef-driven restaurants and specialty eateries.
LIVE MUSIC
4pm – Larry Insana
6pm – Chris Hatton Band
8pm – Natalie Stamper & The One Show Highway
It’s going to a fun night at Pinecrest and we hope to see you there!