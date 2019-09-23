× TasteCLE brings Wine Festival to Pinecrest

Join us for the first ever Pinecrest Wine Festival! Taste your way through Central Park and down Park Avenue and choose from 100+ different wines along with craft beer and spirit options.

Buy tickets here!

TICKET PRICE INCLUDES

12 – Wine and/or Beer Samples (Wine 2oz / Beer 5oz)

2 – Spirit Samples

1 – Food Item from Pinstripes

1 – Souvenir Glass

$40 – Early Bird (First 200 Tickets)

$45 – General Admission (Through Sept 22)

$50 – Late Registration (Sept 23 to Sept 28)

(Group Rates Available – contact us at info@tastecleveland.net)

In addition to the extensive selection of wine, guests can enjoy a variety of craft beer options from brands like Saucy Brew Works and Royal Docks Brewing Co., along with some select spirit brands like Suavecito.

For a full list of participating vendors, visit PinecrestWineFestival.com.

Each ticket also includes a special food sample from Pinstripes – stop inside for dinner and enjoy an incredible menu of Italian/American cuisine served from their scratch kitchen.

The Pinecrest district is also full of a diverse selection of other chef-driven restaurants and specialty eateries.

LIVE MUSIC

4pm – Larry Insana

6pm – Chris Hatton Band

8pm – Natalie Stamper & The One Show Highway

It’s going to a fun night at Pinecrest and we hope to see you there!