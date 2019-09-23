Suspect in evil clown mask robs Boardman Township gas station

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Police in Mahoning County arrested two suspects in the robbery of a gas station over the weekend.

Two masked suspects broke into the BP on Boardman Canfield Road in Boardman Township at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, police said. It wasn’t discovered until the next day when employees arrived for work.

Surveillance video showed one suspect wearing a clown mask, similar to the movie “IT.” The video also led them to 20-year-old Jermaine Stroughter.

Officers responded to his home, and arrested Stroughter and a juvenile male. The pair were charged with breaking and entering, and receiving stolen property. More charges could be filed, police said.

Two juveniles females, listed as endangered runaways from the Youngstown area, were also at the home.