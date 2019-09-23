Study looks at whether app can help African Americans self-manage their hypertension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- According to the American Heart Association, more than 40% of African Americans have high blood pressure. Through new research, University Hospitals is working to bring that number down.

With the help of technology, a pilot study is being conducted to see if an app can better help African Americans self-manage their hypertension. The app, which can not be disclosed for control purposes, reminds participants when they need to take their medication.

Funded through Case Western Reserve, about 27 participants are enrolled. Carolyn Still, an assistant professor at Case working on the study says those enrolled are seeing a decrease in blood pressure.

"There's a perception that under-served minorities do not utilize technology; however, that's not the case. In fact, they are the largest consumers of mobile technology especially when it comes to information seeking, health information seeking on their mobile phones. However, they're not included in larger trials that serve to benefit them from using technology for their health," said Still.

There are still participants needed for the study. They can sign up until mid-October.

There are three visits over a 12-week period and each visit lasts about two hours, and participants will be compensated for their time.

Here are the criteria to be considered for the study:

· African American, age 30 or older

· Own a smartphone

· High blood pressure (140/80 or higher)

· On at least one blood pressure medication

· Interested participants can call 216-368-0707, or email at TechSupportStudy@case.edu or Phuong.Dang@UHHospitals.org