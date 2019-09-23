× Sid Haig, actor in ‘House of 1000 Corpses,’ dies at age 80

Sid Haig, the actor known for playing Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses” trilogy, has passed away at the age of 80.

The horror actor’s wife, Suzie, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram.

She wrote:

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian

7/14/39 – 9/21/19

Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend.

Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”

According to TMZ, Sid had recently been in some type of accident and was hospitalized. The actor’s rep would only tell TMZ the accident took place at Sid’s home.

Sid starred in “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and “3 From Hell.”

According to IMDB, he had 149 acting credits.