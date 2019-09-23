September 23, 2019: Down on the Farm RT

Baker’s Golden Dairy
46761 Carter Rd.
New Waterford, OH 44445
www.bakersgoldendairy.com

Downs on the Farm
49456 Telegraph Rd.
Amherst, OH 44001, United States
http://downsonthefarm.org

Tyler’s Farm
45480 East Hamilton Street
Oberlin, Ohio 44074
http://www.tylersfarm.com/

AB Phillips and Sons
30 E Main Street
Berlin Heights Ohio 44814
www.midwestapples.org

The Spicy Lamb Farm
6560 Akron-Peninsula Road
Peninsula, Ohio 44264
http://www.thespicylamb.com/

Field of Blooms
11089 Mantua Center Rd,
Mantua, OH 44255
https://www.fieldofblooms.net/

White House Fruit Farm
9249 State Rt 62,
Canfield, OH 44406
www.whitehousefruitfarm.com

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
5623 New Milford Rd
Ravenna, OH 44266
https://happytrailsfarm.org/

Fenik’s Sweet Corn
6413 Lake Ave
Elyria, OH 44035
440-324-2507
www.fenikssweetcorn.com

Stahl’s Farm Market, Inc.
10780 North Johnson Road
North Benton, OH 44449
http://www.stahlsfarmmarket.com/

Luvin Lavender Farms
5861 Middle Ridge Rd,
Madison, OH 44057
https://www.luvinlavender.com/

Monroe’s Orchard
6313 Pioneer Trl
Hiram, Ohio 44234
https://www.facebook.com/MonroesOrchard/

