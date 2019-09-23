Senator Sherrod Brown to visit Parma as UAW strike enters second week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is set to visit United Auto Workers striking outside the General Motors Parma Metal Center Monday.

About 1000 workers walked off the job in Parma last Monday as contract negotiations between the UAW and GM fell apart.

The workers in Parma and 49,000 other UAW members who are striking are asking for higher wage increases, a bigger share of GM profits, a plan for temporary workers to become permanent and for the company to manufacture new products at plants that may be headed for closure.

General Motors representatives say the company is being generous and according to the Associated Press is looking to lower labor costs to be closer to what foreign car makers are paying at their U.S. plants.

Senator Brown has urged General Motors to recognize the value of workers and come to an agreement.

“Autoworkers are the engine behind GM’s success. GM wouldn’t be making a dime in profit without the works who actually make their cars and trucks,” Brown said on the senate floor last week. “Autoworkers stood up and made sacrifices to help save GM when times were tough,” he continued.

The Associated Press reports union representatives were at GM headquarters in Detroit all day Sunday attempting to come to an agreement.

Continuing coverage here.