Rocky River schools to hold town hall on vaping

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– Rocky River City Schools will hold a town hall meeting on the dangers of vaping Monday evening.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in the Rocky River High School auditorium to address the risks and the devices used.

Schools across the country are trying to curb the use of e-cigarettes. In Richfield, the Revere Local School District installed 16 vape detectors that pick up on the chemicals.

As of last week, the Ohio Department of Health said 17 people have been hospitalized throughout the state for severe lung disease likely related to vaping. An additional 22 illnesses are under investigation.

Rocky River City Schools’ next town hall will be on Sept. 30 on student mental health.

