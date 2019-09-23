× Reward for suspect who set a dog on fire in a crate in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who set a dog on fire in a crate.

It happened in East Cleveland on Nelacrest Road on September 6.

According to Captain Scott Gardner, officers rescued the severely burned dog and took it for medical care, but the animal’s injuries were so great it had to be euthanized.

Police say “unknown persons” used a “possible accelerant” to set the dog on fire.

The Cleveland APL has released a photo of a possible suspect.

It is grainy, but police hope it will help them catch the person responsible.

If you can help, contact the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234.