Perjury pretrial for North Royalton officer scheduled to begin

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A police officer is expected in court Monday to fight several charges, including two felonies.

North Royalton Officer Steve Zahursky is facing charges of perjury, tampering with evidence, and falsification.

A pretrial is expected to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation started looking into allegations against Zahursky in the fall of 2018 after a request was submitted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley.

That request was made shortly after the Fox 8 I-Team broke the story that Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan wrote a scathing opinion in October which states Zahursky’s report on an OVI arrest contained numerous exaggerations.

The judge further noted that “such dishonesty stains the badge of all courageous police officers dedicated to protect and serve.”

The North Royalton police chief, however, said previously he believes the judge's ruling, which states the officer's report contained "falsehoods and misstatements," is a personal attack.

North Royalton Police Chief Kenneth Bilinovich suspended Zahursky for one day after an internal investigation found the officer "was not as familiar with the case he was testifying to as he should have been, in part because of an unvetted cell phone video that the officer did not get to watch before he testified."

Special Prosecutor John Ricotta believes the indictment is justified.

Zahursky could face prison time if convicted on the charges.

See previous coverage by watching the video above.

Continuing coverage here.