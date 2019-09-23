‘People are freaking out’: Packed RTA trains come to standstill after Browns game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Browns fans who took RTA rapid transit trains home from Sunday night’s game faced major delays, with some Waterfront Line trains stopping on the tracks after losing power.

Passengers said some train cars lost power just west of the West 3rd Street station following the game.

“It was jam packed, shoulder to shoulder, a lot of people were drunk,” said passenger Nick Szabados, who said he boarded at the North Coast Station. “Finally started taking off, and the tram just shuts off. The lights shut off, the air conditioning cuts out, and it stops moving.”

He said passengers on his train were kept on board with no air conditioning and little communication from RTA for about an hour.

“It's already humid as-is, it's getting hotter and hotter, and people are freaking out,” Szabados said, noting another passenger forced open train doors to create airflow.

He said passengers eventually had to walk on the train tracks back to the West 3rd Street Station, escorted by Transit Police. Szabados said he and other passengers then walked to Tower City to board trains and continue to their final destinations.

One Reddit user posted online, “RTA’s leadership should be ashamed. It’s 2:37 a.m., and according to our train conductor, there are STILL Browns fans stuck at the waterfront. We are finally on the train to the suburbs.”

“I don't think they were prepared for that amount of people, especially being a prime-time game on a Sunday night,” Szabados said.

He said he will now think twice before taking RTA trains to games.

“I think they just need to be prepared for a lot more people and just be able to be prepared for things to go wrong like that,” Szabados said.

FOX 8 News requested information about this incident from RTA Monday morning but has not yet heard back.

The agency responded to a Twitter post about the issue, writing “…our apologies for your experience. This morning there was a train that lost power at the West 3rd rapid station. Two other trains tried to move that train and they also lost power which led to the delays you experienced.”