Patient at Strongsville senior living facility diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– A patient at the Altenheim Senior Living Facility was diagnosed with Legionella, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said.

The specific source of the bacteria has not been determined. The board of health said the water system in the rehab center building at the campus was shut down during the investigation as a precautionary measure.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience shown by the staff and patients at the facility while we all work together to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, we will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the board of health said in a news release on Monday.

Legionella, more commonly known as Legionnaires’ disease, is caused by a bacteria that can grow in sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs and hot water tanks. People over the age of 50 are more at risk. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

The disease can lead to other complication, including lung failure.

More information on Legionnaires’ disease from the Centers for Disease Control here