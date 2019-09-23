Neighbors wants answers, action after four dead found in vacant Cleveland house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There are still unanswered questions after four bodies were found in a vacant home on Cleveland's east side.

Monday morning, people stopped by to look at the house marked by so much tragedy. Tributes to the unknown lay on the steps of the abandoned building 144th Street near Kinsman Road.

"I talked with my uncle yesterday and some of the preachers of the city. We all commuted here with prayer talking about improvement, aftercare of the people who've been traumatized," said Tracy Gates, who has lived on the street for about six years. "Upset, didn't know really what was happening. Scared now because this is where I live, this is my neighborhood."

The decomposing bodies were found on the third floor around 9 p.m. Saturday night. "

"Like how long, when, where, why? I was scared. I was shook up, like oh my God," Aisha Dennis said.

Investigators don't know how long the deceased were there. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said it is treating the deaths as suspicious.

"You have to literally be on edge, you have to just be aware of all your surrounding everything you have to watch your children," Dennis said.

Police said residents told them the boarded-up home was frequently used for drug activity.

"They have nowhere else to go. They're left wide open. This house was not boarded until this incident took place," Gates said.

Sadly, Gates said her neighborhood is no stranger to these types of crimes.

"On this next block over, there was a body found in the home, a block that way a body found in the home. It's an ongoing thing," Gates said.

"I believe that this house should be torn down among all of the other abandoned houses on this street. They have been working on it on my half of the street. Other people have called in and had those houses or homes torn down."

Others in the area feel similarly.

"There should be no vacant homes standing so that anything like this wouldn't happen again," Dennis said.

Gates plans to take action.

"We will be calling whoever it is we need to call and asking for them to tear these building down," Gates said.

"Hoping they come to a conclusion or to find out who these people are," Dennis said.

The medical examiner said while the bodies were decomposed, they are hopeful they will be able to identify them within the next few days.

