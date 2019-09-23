Mansfield police: Two masked men try to abduction 13-year-old girl

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old girl was nearly abducted Sunday evening.

Officers were called to West 4th Street and North Mulburry Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the eighth grader was walking when two masked men got out of a car and attempted to grab her. A 19-year-old nearby saw what was happening and screamed at them to stop. That’s when the two suspects fled, one on foot and the other in the car.

The victim was not hurt, but her shirt was ripped as she tried to pull away from her attackers, according to the police report.

The suspect vehicle was a small, silver four-door, possibly a Honda.