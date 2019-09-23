Man charged with sex assaults and terrorizing east side neighborhood faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dominic Booker will be held on $1 million bond on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary in connection with a series of crimes in Cleveland’s Miles Road neighborhood.
Booker was arraigned Monday morning.
He was arrested Friday.
Cleveland police said Booker broke into a house on East 142nd Street and sexually assaulted a woman on Sept. 14.
DNA evidence also linked him to another sexual assault from 2018.
He may be linked to other crimes as well but has not been charged.