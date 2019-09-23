Man charged with sex assaults and terrorizing east side neighborhood faces judge

Posted 8:57 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, September 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dominic Booker will be held on $1 million bond on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary in connection with a series of crimes in Cleveland’s Miles Road neighborhood.

Booker was arraigned Monday morning.

He was arrested Friday.

Dominic Booker

Cleveland police said Booker broke into a house on East 142nd Street and sexually assaulted a woman on Sept. 14.

DNA evidence also linked him to another sexual assault from 2018.

He may be linked to other crimes as well but has not been charged.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.