Man charged with sex assaults and terrorizing east side neighborhood faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dominic Booker will be held on $1 million bond on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary in connection with a series of crimes in Cleveland’s Miles Road neighborhood.

Booker was arraigned Monday morning.

He was arrested Friday.

Cleveland police said Booker broke into a house on East 142nd Street and sexually assaulted a woman on Sept. 14.

DNA evidence also linked him to another sexual assault from 2018.

He may be linked to other crimes as well but has not been charged.

