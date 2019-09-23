Man accused of hitting, killing bicyclist while in stolen car with toddler held on $2 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man accused in a series of crimes faced a judge Monday.
Eric Maldonado, 38, is accused of stealing a car with a toddler inside on Friday.
Police say he then ran from police and hit and killed a bicyclist.
28-year-old Devaughn Payne was killed.
Police say Maldonado eventually crashed and officers arrested him.
The toddler was not hurt.
During the hearing, prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history.
The judge ordered him held on $2 million bond.
His next court hearing is scheduled for October 7.