Man accused of hitting, killing bicyclist while in stolen car with toddler held on $2 million bond

September 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man accused in a series of crimes faced a judge Monday.

Eric Maldonado, 38, is accused of stealing a car with a toddler inside on Friday.

Police say he then ran from police and hit and killed a bicyclist.

28-year-old Devaughn Payne was killed.

Police say Maldonado eventually crashed and officers arrested him.

The toddler was not hurt.

During the hearing, prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history.

The judge ordered him held on $2 million bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for October 7.

