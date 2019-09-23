I-Team video: What police found at scene of child shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing a wild scene after the shooting of a child, and we’ve learned the investigation is growing.

Police body camera video has just been released to the I-Team from what happened back in July on East 186 in Cleveland. Gunfire left a nine-year-old girl shot in the chest and seriously hurt.

Earlier, police arrested the victim’s 15-year-old brother, and now we’ve learned investigators plan to go to a grand jury seeking charges against an adult, too.

Officers hurried to the scene and found a house full of kids.

An officer can be heard saying, “Who did this?” A child can be heard answering, “I don’t know. Not me, not me.”

When police didn’t get many answers in the house, they started searching for the gun involved. They found a gun in the garage, and they noticed two kids getting away.

One officer tells another, “Hey, hey, hey, hey, I got a guy on the other side of the fence.”

Multiple officers then take down a boy and a girl at gunpoint.

After officers sorted out what happened, they found a 15-year-old boy said he had found a gun on a dresser, started playing with it, tried to unload it and accidentally fired.

But the I-Team wondered: Aren’t any adults getting hit with charges for allowing kids to get their hands on a gun or more? Maybe. Cleveland police now say they plan to go to a grand jury to ask for charges against one adult.

So, the video shows what it took to figure out what happened. But that is only the beginning of what it will take to get justice.