Halloween treat tweet goes viral: Which candy has to go forever?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you had to do without one popular candy for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

A morning show anchor at Seattle's Q13 tweeted out that question and it has divided people on social media.

Liz Dueweke asked her followers: "One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?"

She posted a photo showing a Snickers bar, a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, a Milky Way bar, a Kit Kat, plain M&M's, and a Twix bar.

One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0 — Liz Dueweke 🐾 (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019

After getting a ton of feedback, Liz, herself, answered and said, "I’d like to thank the bulk bag of Costco candy for this viral tweet lol, and btw I’m getting rid of Milky Way."

She wasn't alone. Several others said the Milky Way bar is the sweet treat they can do without.

Which one would you say goodbye to forever? Let us know on our Facebook page.