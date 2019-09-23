Garfield Heights police look for missing 16-year-old with autism

Posted 4:25 pm, September 23, 2019

A’Lante Lemon (Photo courtesy: Garfield Heights police)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy with autism.

A’Lante Lemon is 5 foot 7 and weighs 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans; an orange T-shirt with blue and white lettering; red, white and blue Puma shoes; and a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said he is known to frequent the area of West 153rd Street, and Cleveland’s east and west sides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

