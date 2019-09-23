Euclid police buys new football for boy whose birthday gift was destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The officers from the Euclid Police Department saved one boy's birthday.

Eleven-year-old Ayden Plumb was outside playing with his new football he got for his birthday on Saturday when it rolled into the street on Lakeshore Boulevard. Ayden's mom said a driver intentionally ran over the ball.

Euclid officers heard about what happened, bought a new ball and had the police department sign it. On Monday, they gave Ayden the replacement football and even played some catch.

Ayden's mom said the gesture made her son's day.