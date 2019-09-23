Cleveland police search for ‘endangered’ missing teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the girl’s mother, Kenyona Mauldin left her house on E. 150th Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to go to the Collinwood Rec Center.

She returned home for a brief time late Sunday afternoon, but left again before police were notified, a police report said.

According to the police report, Kenyona is 5’6″ tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black or grey pants and a black shirt.

She has a birthmark on her right arm and may be in need of medication.

The girl’s mother told police her daughter did not have her phone. She also said her daughter dates a man who is homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police or 911.