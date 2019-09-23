Cleveland police search for ‘endangered’ missing teen

Posted 3:00 am, September 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kenyona Mauldin (Photo Credit: Cleveland police)

According to the girl’s mother, Kenyona Mauldin left her house on E. 150th Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to go to the Collinwood Rec Center.

She returned home for a brief time late Sunday afternoon, but left again before police were notified, a police report said.

According to the police report, Kenyona is 5’6″ tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black or grey pants and a black shirt.

She has a birthmark on her right arm and may be in need of medication.

The girl’s mother told police her daughter did not have her phone. She also said her daughter dates a man who is homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police or 911.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.574645 by -81.577144.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.