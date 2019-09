Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a crash that injured a motorcycle officer.

Around 12 a.m. Monday, a driver hit the officer who was on his motorcycle at E. 13th St. and St. Clair Ave.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries, but first responders on the scene told FOX 8 crews the injuries were not life threatening.

No word on whether the driver will be charged.