Cleveland Clinic hosting hiring event for medical staff

Posted 11:59 am, September 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Clinic is hiring.

Their talent acquisition team is holding a hiring event for registered nurses and surgical technologists.

They’re looking for recent graduates and people with several years of experience.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5.

It’s at the HealthSpace Building – Stanley Shalom Zielony Plaza at 8911 Euclid Ave.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Clinic says it is part of a proactive approach to preparing for the changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

