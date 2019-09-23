Cleveland Cavaliers and FOX Sports Ohio announce John Michael as new play-by-play announcer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers and FOX Sports Ohio announced Monday that John Michael will join the television broadcast team to call play-by-play.

Michael fills the role of longtime Cavs play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod who passed away suddenly on Sept. 9.

Michael has served as the Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster of the Cavaliers for the past eight seasons as well as hosted Cavs HQ, which airs on both Fox Sports Ohio and the Cavs Radio Network.

“The loss of Fred McLeod is something that has hurt all of us greatly. Certainly, we will always carry great thoughts and memories of Fred with us forever,” said Tad Carper, Cavaliers Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

“We are fortunate, though, to have John Michael as part of our broadcast family. John is a very talented, dedicated, hard-working and insightful broadcaster who has a great spectrum of experience and perspective to now bring to our TV broadcasts. We’re pleased to have him join Austin Carr at the table and Angel Gray on sideline as we head into our 50th season and the many special elements and history that will be a part of our season-long presentation of Cavs basketball.”

In addition to calling play-by-play on FOX Sports Ohio Cavs telecasts, Michael will continue to host Cavs HQ, be a regular contributor to Cavaliers Live pre and postgame shows on FOX Sports Ohio and provide fans behind-the-scenes access via social media.

Michael has well over a decade of pro sports play-by-play experience. He previously worked with FOX Sports Ohio as the Columbus Blue Jackets host, rink-side reporter and contributor to Blue Jackets Live pre and postgame shows. Prior to joining FOX Sports Ohio, Michael was the inaugural “Voice of the Cleveland Monsters” in Cleveland.

We begin this season w incredibly heavy hearts as one of our own has left us way too soon. A promise: Every ounce of hard work poured into each @Cavs broadcast this season will be dedicated to one solitary goal for a friend tuning in from upstairs: “We’ll make you proud, Fred.” pic.twitter.com/CORP0syVr9 — John Michael (@CavsJMike) September 23, 2019

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I begin this season of Cavaliers basketball,” said John Michael. “I am honored and humbled that the Cavs organization and FOX Sports Ohio have looked to me to carry on for a special part of our family who left us way too soon. Every ounce of preparation, hard work and creativity that is poured into each television broadcast this season will be dedicated to the very high standard that Fred McLeod set.”

The Cavs also announced Tim Alcorn will replace John Michael as the team’s new radio play-by-play broadcaster.