Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says he will keep calling plays after questionable decisions against Rams

BEREA, Ohio-- Changes to the offensive play calls likely will be different on Sunday in Baltimore, however, there will be no change on who will be making those calls.

“That is not even feasible,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens when asked Monday if there is any consideration for him to no longer call plays. “That is not being considered."

Kitchens came under fire Monday after some questionable play calls during Sunday night’s football game against the L.A. Rams. One call includes running a draw play on fourth and 9 near midfield.

“The thing I want to stress to everyone is we are building this thing. As the season goes on, we want to be playing our best ball the further we get into the season,” Kitchens said. “We wanted to play better this week than we did last week, and we did that. We want to play better next week than we did this week, and we will do that.”

The other questionable play call came in the final series of the game. The Browns had the ball at the Rams 4-yard line, but never attempted a run play with running back Nick Chubb. Instead the Browns elected to throw on four straight downs, which resulted in an interception in the end zone that gave the Rams a 20-13 win.

“I do wish I would have given the ball to Nick (Chubb) one time, but it did not happen,” said Kitchens on Monday. “As you move forward, and I have to understand this, I know our coaches understand this and I think our team understands this, is that some of these situations are new for me.”

When asked what offense the Browns are running, Kitchens was quick to add, “This is 100 percent the Cleveland Browns offense. We are not going to start that."

The Browns offense through three games has not looked anything like it did a year ago, the one that helped the Browns win five of their last seven games with Baker Mayfield under center and Freddie Kitchens calling the plays. This year, Kitchens has taken on a bigger role as head coach of the team, not only managing the game, but also managing the offense. He does not feel overwhelmed by any of it.

“It is really not even as much as I thought. That is kind of a non-issue,” Kitchens said. “I do not ever want that to be part of the problem. That has nothing to do with me calling better plays, me coming up with a better plan during the course of the week and us executing the plan. That is not an issue.”

The Browns travel to Baltimore Sunday to face the 2-1 Ravens in an AFC North showdown.

