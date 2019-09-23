× Bret Michaels coming to Canton Palace Theatre

CANTON, Ohio — Bret Michaels is coming to Northeast Ohio for a performance the day after Christmas.

Live Nation on Monday announced the rock star will be at the historic Canton Palace Theatre on December 26.

The singer and songwriter, who has sold over 50-million records, recently co-wrote and recorded a song called “Unbroken” with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu.

That is due out in March.

Tickets for his December performance in Canton will go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, The Canton Palace Box Office 330-454-8172 www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

**More on Bret Michaels**