‘Blame me’: Freddie Kitchens takes heat for problematic play calling in Browns loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Bad call” was repeated again and again in the postgame press conference with Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns lost at home 20-13 against the L.A. Rams in a Sunday Night Football game that came down to the wire.

Much of the conversation was about questionable play calling from Kitchens, who got testy with reporters after the game.

Kitchens got the head coaching job because of his innovative play calling as offensive coordinator last season.

Something we haven’t seen in the first three games of the 2019-2020 season.

Kitchens took a lot of questions about the 4th-and-9 draw play from the Rams’ 40 in the fourth quarter of a four-point game.

Instead of punting, Kitchens went for it. Nick Chubb was stopped and the Rams took over.

“We were trying to win the game. We were on their side of the field. Bad call,” Kitchens said.

When pressed, he didn’t add much.

“It just did not work. It was a bad call.”

Then in the final four plays of the game inside the 5-yard line, the Browns did not run the ball.

“I should have run it once. Should have run it three times,” Kitchens told reporters. “I was being facetious. I should have ran it one time. I should have.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a game-sealing interception.

He completed just half of his 36 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Kitchens says any blame for the loss is on him for calling the shots.

“If you are looking to blame somebody, blame me. Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it. Just blame me. Go write your article and say that I messed the game up. Go write your article and say that it is my fault that things are not looking like it did last year because it is.”

The Browns play at Baltimore Sunday at 1 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.