5-year-old’s special wish comes true when she becomes a tattoo artist for a day in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Special Wish Cleveland is in the business of granting wishes.

It’s often princess parties or visiting a special place.

5-year-old Maja had a different special wish.

She wanted to learn a trade.

Her dream is to be a tattoo artist when she grows up, so they put her to work this weekend.

A Special Wish had a special day planned for her at Voodoo Monkey Tattoo.

After meeting her trainer Dave, Maja got a uniform and took a tour of the facility to see the tools and equipment.

Then it was time to get to work.

Maja headed to the design area.

She created the perfect tattoo and scaled and printed it out.

After consulting with her first two clients, (her aunt and her dad), her trainer Dave brought her tattoo to life.

Her beautiful panda design was inked on her family members.

Maja also got to practice tattooing and wrote her name on a grapefruit and practiced on a server with a Sharpie.

Maja also got to take a few breaks at Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream and Barrio Tacos.