15-year-old charged with arson, attempted murder for house fire that seriously injured grandfather

AKRON, Ohio — A teenager was taken into custody and has been charged with intentionally starting a house fire that seriously injured his grandfather.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cranz Place at just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

There was heavy smoke showing when they arrived.

Crews had to rescue a 71-year-old man from the second floor. The man, who uses a wheelchair, was taken to the hospital, where he’s in critical condition.

Police say the man’s 15-year-old grandson, who lived at the home, admitted to starting the fire.

The teen was looked at by medics and released from medical care. He has been charged with arson and attempted murder, and is being held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

A dog died in the fire; three cats were rescued.

Damage to the home is described as substantial.