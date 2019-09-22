× Report: CB Denzel Ward not expected to play Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are a little banged up.

CB Denzel Ward, who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the L.A. Rams due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play.

That’s accordingto ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source. Browns more optimistic about the status of CB Greedy Williams, who also is listed as questionable for Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

According to the Browns latest report, quite a few players will miss the Sunday night matchup.

LB Christian Kirksey (chest), T Kendall Lamm (knee), TE David Njoku (concussion/wrist), S Damrarious Randall (concussion), are all listed as out.

S Morgan Burnett (quad), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Chris Hubbard (foot), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), DE Chris Smith (not injury related), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) and S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable.

Kickoff at FirstEnergy is at 8:20 p.m.

