Report: CB Denzel Ward not expected to play Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets keeps his toes in bounds as Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are a little banged up.

CB Denzel Ward, who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the L.A. Rams due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play.

That’s accordingto ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to the Browns latest report, quite a few players will miss the Sunday night matchup.

LB Christian Kirksey (chest), T Kendall Lamm (knee), TE David Njoku (concussion/wrist), S Damrarious Randall (concussion), are all listed as out.

S Morgan Burnett (quad), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Chris Hubbard (foot), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), DE Chris Smith (not injury related), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) and S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable.

Kickoff at FirstEnergy is at 8:20 p.m.

