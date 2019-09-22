President Trump visits manufacturing facility in western Ohio with Australian prime minister

WAPAKONETA, Ohio — President Donald Trump has traveled to western Ohio Sunday night to highlight the United States’ investment partnership with Australia.

The White House says the president’s visit includes a meeting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and a tour of a new Australian-owned manufacturing facility in the small city of Wapakoneta.

The visit is meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries and highlight President Trump’s “successful efforts to restore the United States as the world’s leading destination for foreign direct investment.”

Friday night, before the scheduled visit to Wapakoneta, the president and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Prime Minister Morrison and his wife, Jennifer, at a state dinner.

“Tonight, we celebrate more than a century of loyal and devoted friendship between the United States and Australia,” President Trump said at the dinner. “Both of our nations are blessed by the uncommon courage, unfailing commitment, and unyielding character. Our two countries were born out of a vast wilderness, settled by the adventurers and pioneers whose fierce self-reliance shaped our destiny.”

He continued on to say, “So, this evening, I offer a toast to the Prime Minister and Jennifer…and to every citizen of Australia: May our heroes forever inspire us. May our heritage always guide us. May our values always unite us. And may our nations always remain the home of the proud and the brave and the free.”

Earlier Sunday, before heading to Ohio, President Trump visited Houston, Texas and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite trade tensions, the two reportedly demonstrated unity between the world’s two largest democracies. The president also highlighted the growth of U.S. exports to India and how India has spent billions on American-made defense equipment and joint military exercises with New Delhi.

