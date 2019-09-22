North Carolina fire department welcomes new recruits

SALISBURY, N.C. — A North Carolina fire station is welcoming a bundle of little recruits into their lives.

Last March, seven firefighters at Salisbury Fire Department announced their wives were expecting. So a local photographer got the women together for a photo shoot to commemorate this special time in their lives.

Now, the little ones have entered the world, and Brianna Mitschele of Flashpoint Photography says they’re all happy and healthy. She says the department has welcomed nine babies in total this year.

To celebrate their arrival, Mitschele and the new parents headed back to the firehouse for another photo session.

“Unfortunately, two of the mommas could not make it form the original 7,” Mitschele wrote in her blog post. “But we had an awesome session with all of the beautiful babies.”

Mitschele also shared some exciting news: the Salisbury Fire Department will gain another round recruits in the not so distance future.

“Did I mention my Fireman had to drink the koolaid and SURPRISE we are Expecting!! .. as well as two others so far at Salisbury Fire! The baby boom is to be continued!” she wrote.

Congratulations to the new families!

**The photos you see above are courtesy of Brianna Mitschele – Flashpoint Photography**