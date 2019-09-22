Mother issues warning after dry shampoo bottle explodes in daughter’s hot car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Missouri mother is warning others about the dangers of leaving certain beauty products in hot cars after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded in her 19-year-old daughter's car.

The teen left her dry shampoo in her vehicle all day Wednesday and it ultimately exploding, blowing the car's sunroof off, Christine Debrecht said on Facebook.

"It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away," she wrote the post.

Debrecht says the product had a heat warning on it, but she knows it's easy for people to forget. She wants to remind people that leaving certain aerosol products in the car can cause them to explode.

"I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or even injury," she explained.

Debrecht says she "so grateful that no one was hurt."